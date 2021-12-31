FORT FRANCES, Ontario - It is with great sadness that the family of Renae Lynne Henry announces her passing on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Renae was born Nov. 10, 1962, in Grand Island, to Melvin and Alice Bockstadter. She grew up in Wood River where she spent her early years on the family farm, northwest of Wood River until her mother moved into Wood River after her father passed away. Renae graduated from Wood River Rural High School in 1981. She attended Central Community College in Hastings.

After college she had various jobs including working for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, where she first met Mike Henry in the late 1990s. She joined him in Canada, becoming an integral part of his business, Pipestone Fly-In Outpost. Her welcoming smile to each fishing client will be greatly missed. She loved spending their springs and summers at camp and looked forward to winters in Florida to visit with family and friends. One of Renae's greatest joy in life was spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Mike; brothers, Jerry (Kathy) and Ronald (Kay) Bockstadter; sisters, Arlyce Nietfeld and Sandra (Keith) Walton as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Renae was predeceased by her parents, Melvin Bockstadter and Alice Schroeder; stepfather, Roy Schroeder; and infant sister, Gloria Jean Bockstadter.

Cremation has taken place and Renae's cremated remains will be placed with her parents at a later date in a private family ceremony.

If friends so desire in memoriam donations may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 31, 2021.