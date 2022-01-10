CENTRAL CITY - Reta Lee Kleve, 81, of Central City, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Central City with Pastor Richard Kothe officiating. Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Brad Kleve of Norfolk, Joe Kleve of Norfolk, and Mike Kleve of Norfolk; her grandchildren, Amy (Curtis) Brugman of Norfolk, Emily Kleve of Fremont, and Danny Kleve of Norfolk; and her great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Kallie Brugman of Norfolk.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 10, 2022.