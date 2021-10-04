Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Richard "Rich" Aguilar
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Richard "Rich" Dean Aguilar, 72, of Grand Island, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Cathedral. Father Jorge Canela will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, with a rosary service at 7 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Husker apparel is requested for the visitation.
Richard was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Grand Island to Trinidad and Barbara (Hatcher) Aguilar. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island. On Oct. 29, 1976, he was united in marriage to Deborah Webber. Three children were blessed into this union.
Rich not only worked for Grand Island Public Schools, but also volunteered for them as well. He spent many hours reading to kids and helping teachers with whatever they needed. He retired from the school system in 2016, and received the Golden Apple Award for his volunteer work. In his spare time, Rich enjoyed fishing, and spending time with friends and family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Deb; children, Ron Aguilar of Grand Island, Ramona Aguilar of Grand Island, Deena (Derek) Wilson of Grand Island; grandchildren, Ashley, Anna, Shelby, Alecia, Anita, Richard and Adriana; great-grandchildren, Xander, Roman, Selena, Emmersyn and Eli, Ayvah; two brothers, Joe (Trish) Aguilar, and Raymond (Susan) Aguilar; three sisters, Jan Jakubowski, Chris (Ralph) Zavala, Glenda Aguilar; and numerous extended family.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, Donnie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Cathedral
112 S Cedar St, Grand, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deb and family I'm sorry for your loss. He was an amazing man to know. If it wasn't for Rich I don't think my dad would have made it through his last injury out at Monforts. I will always treasure those times we went to the lake all together. That is one of my childhood memories I keep close to me. Im sure dad (Lonnie Bottorf) and Rich are giving everyone a hard time. Just remember hes looking down on you all and keeping you safe.
Sheila Bottorf
Friend
October 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of your passing. brother you will be missed but never forgotten. miguel(mutho)moreno
miguel moreno
October 5, 2021
Deb, my deepest & heartfelt condolences go out to you & your family !!! Soo sorry to hear of Richard's passing !! You are in my thoughts !!
Jo Melgoza
Friend
October 5, 2021
Chris, so sorry for your loss.
Sue and George Mead
October 5, 2021
Thinking of you as you remember Rich. I enjoyed working with him at Knickrehm. Special thoughts are with Adrianna & Richard, grandchildren. My sympathy and prayers.
Norma Gauthier
Work
October 4, 2021
