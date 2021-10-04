Deb and family I'm sorry for your loss. He was an amazing man to know. If it wasn't for Rich I don't think my dad would have made it through his last injury out at Monforts. I will always treasure those times we went to the lake all together. That is one of my childhood memories I keep close to me. Im sure dad (Lonnie Bottorf) and Rich are giving everyone a hard time. Just remember hes looking down on you all and keeping you safe.

Sheila Bottorf Friend October 6, 2021