Richard "Rich" Dean Aguilar, 72, of Grand Island, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Cathedral. Father Jorge Canela will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, with a rosary service at 7 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Husker apparel is requested for the visitation.
Richard was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Grand Island to Trinidad and Barbara (Hatcher) Aguilar. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island. On Oct. 29, 1976, he was united in marriage to Deborah Webber. Three children were blessed into this union.
Rich not only worked for Grand Island Public Schools, but also volunteered for them as well. He spent many hours reading to kids and helping teachers with whatever they needed. He retired from the school system in 2016, and received the Golden Apple Award for his volunteer work. In his spare time, Rich enjoyed fishing, and spending time with friends and family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Deb; children, Ron Aguilar of Grand Island, Ramona Aguilar of Grand Island, Deena (Derek) Wilson of Grand Island; grandchildren, Ashley, Anna, Shelby, Alecia, Anita, Richard and Adriana; great-grandchildren, Xander, Roman, Selena, Emmersyn and Eli, Ayvah; two brothers, Joe (Trish) Aguilar, and Raymond (Susan) Aguilar; three sisters, Jan Jakubowski, Chris (Ralph) Zavala, Glenda Aguilar; and numerous extended family.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, Donnie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 4, 2021.