Richard S. "Dick" Bruner
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
SHELTON - Richard S. "Dick" Bruner, 87, of Shelton passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis with his wife, son and daughter by his side. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Shelton United Methodist Church, with Pastor Carla Gunn officiating.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the service. A private family burial will take place at a later time. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Shelton United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always enjoyed visiting when they were in Franklin for school events! I am sorry for this deep loss!!
Kathy Schmidt
March 10, 2021
Hugs & prayers! Always loved seeing him at all the kids events in Franklin. So sorry for your loss!!
Darrel & Kathy Buschkoetter
March 10, 2021
REST IN PEACE OLD FRIEND
william spellman
Friend
March 6, 2021
