SHELTON - Richard S. "Dick" Bruner, 87, of Shelton passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis with his wife, son and daughter by his side. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Shelton United Methodist Church, with Pastor Carla Gunn officiating.
A private family burial will take place at a later time.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 4, 2021.