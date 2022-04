DONIPHAN - Richard "Dick" Gillham, 86, of Doniphan, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger is officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 14, 2022.