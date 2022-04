HASTINGS - Richard G. Hoselton, 63, of Hastings, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home in the presence of his children.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 10, 2022.