Richard E. "Dick" Lonowski, 83, of Grand Island, formerly of Ashton, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Ashton, with military honors provided by the United State Navy and American Legion Post 108. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski is the Celebrant.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will be in Saint Francis Cemetery in Ashton, at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Dick was born March 3, 1938, in Loup City, the son of Edward and Loretta (Ignowski) Lonowski. He graduated from Ashton High School as valedictorian, Class of 1956.
He then entered the United States Navy, May 25, 1956, spending his enlistment in Japan and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged April 15, 1960. Dick was part of the construction crew that built Sherman Dam in 1961.
He married Carol Jonak on Aug. 19, 1961. They lived and farmed near Ashton. Carol died in 1997.
On Nov. 12, 1999, Dick married "Joan" Josephine (Jakubowski) Ring.
Over the years, Dick was employed with Farwell Irrigation District and then sold insurance with Amaco Life Insurance. He excelled as an insurance salesman and became a member of the "inner circle" of top agents in the nation. His friendly nature and honesty with customers made him into a very successful life and health insurance salesman.
Dick was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and a proud member of the American Legion. He was an avid toy collector, enjoyed working with wood, and in later years spent many hours meticulously refurbishing old furniture. He loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids and was lovingly known to all of them as "Papa." He was also a lover and breeder of pugs, corgis and shelties, and an avid Husker fan.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Joan; children, Michelle (Ron) Lutz of Arcadia, Michael Lonowski of Lexington, Corinne (Patrick) Mulligan of Elizabethtown, Ky., David (Petra) Lonowski of Middleburg, Fla., AnnMarie (Kevin) Williams of Ashton, Fred (Jeri) Ring, Bob (Melissa) Ring and Mikki Ring Vlach, all of Grand Island; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was also survived by sisters-in-law, Alice Lonowski of Alda, Janet Lonowski of Blue Springs, Mo., Betty Keep of St. Paul and MaryAnn Trubl of Idaho; and brothers-in-law, Bob Jonak of Idaho and Chuck (Dorleen) Jakubowski of Ashton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol; his parents; brothers, David, Don and Ray; and great-grandsons, Ricky John Jr. and Paul Allen; sisters-in-law, Audrey Zeleski and MaryEllen Jakubowski; and brothers-in-law, Jerry, Bob, Tom and Terry Jakubowski.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.