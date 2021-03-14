Menu
Richard E. "Dick" Lonowski
Richard E. "Dick" Lonowski, 83, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Resurrection Catholic Church.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
NE
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Resurrection Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss
Paul Marish
March 19, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the family.May God comfort each of you today and always. Love and Prayers Elaine Pokorski Nowak . Dick was my classmate and we graduated together. Rest In Peace Dick with God in heaven.
Elaine Pokorski Nowak
March 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to your family.
Richard & Donna Gappa
March 17, 2021
Mike , I am so sorry for your loss. I remember meeting your father years ago but he must have been a good man . God Bless you and your family now n forever
Jean lemburg
March 16, 2021
Our love and prayers are with all of you! Rest In Peace Uncle Dick!
Jerry & Jan Trubl Family
March 15, 2021
I cared for Dick at the VA hospital. He was soooo sweet. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Im so sorry for your loss
Lynn
March 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all the family.
Joe and Julie Skibinski
March 14, 2021
