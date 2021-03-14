Richard E. "Dick" Lonowski, 83, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Resurrection Catholic Church.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 14, 2021.