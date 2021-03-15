Richard E. "Dick" Lonowski, 83, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

There is a change in the services for Mr. Lonowski. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Ashton, with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Ashton Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. More details will follow.

