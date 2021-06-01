SCOTIA - Richard Allen Meyer, 82, of Scotia went to his heavenly home on May 29, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Scotia United Methodist Church.

Pastor Bonnie Brock and Pastor Don Bredthauer will officiate. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Scotia United Methodist Church or the Scotia Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Allen Meyer was born on the family farm near Scotia on May 9, 1939, to George and Esther (Sautter) Meyer. He was born in the same house his Dad, George, was born in and his grandfather, Herman Meyer, homesteaded in 1881.

Richard attended Fish Creek School, District 2N, for eight years and then Scotia Consolidated High School, from where he graduated in 1956. He attended one year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On Nov. 21, 1959, he was united in marriage to Vondell Cook at the Mira Valley E.U.B. Church. To this union three children were born: Allen, Terry and Sharon.

He farmed for 49 years and rented his first farm when he was 15 years old. He was a cattle feeder and raised hogs in connection with his farming operation. He was one of the first farmers in the area to ridge-till row crops. He was a Golden Harvest seed dealer for several years.

Richard served on the rural fire board, Loup Valley Coop board, Central Coop Non-stock Transport Board, Mount Hope Cemetery board and several church boards. He was a member of the Fish Creek United Methodist Church until it closed in 1996, and then became a member of the Scotia United Methodist Church.

Richard was a farmer at heart and a devoted husband and father and always willing to help others.

Survivors include his wife, Vondell; two sons, Allen Meyer and wife, Jamie, and Terry Meyer; a daughter, Sharon Peterson and husband, Trev; six grandchildren, Matthew Cullen-Meyer and wife, Megan, Kelly Elste and husband, Trevor, Kevin Meyer and wife, Nicole, Zachary Meyer, Elizabeth Peterson and Andrew Peterson; five great-grandsons, Kooper Meyer, Cian Cullen-Meyer, Simon Cullen-Meyer, Benjamin Meyer, Barrett Meyer; a great-granddaughter, Eden Elste; an expected great-grandchild; three sisters-in-law, Norma Meyer, Shirley Baum, and Nancy Freeling and husband, Dick; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Cook and wife, Beverly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bernard; a sister, Erma Goldfish and husband, Harold; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Meyer; and brother-in-law, Ernie Baum.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 1, 2021.