THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Richard Edmund "Dick" Mitton, 87, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., passed away Feb. 24, 2021, after fighting cancer and heart complications for several years.

He was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Grand Island, the son of Lewellyn and Elisa Mitton. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1951. After serving in the U.S. Army for two years, he graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1959.

He married Lou Ann Ostdiek on Feb. 19, 1966, and had four children: John of Superior, Colo., David of Louisville, Colo., Sandra of Newbury Park, Calif., and Jennifer, deceased.

Dick worked for Litton Guidance and Control Systems for the majority of his career, designing test equipment for various uses in the aerospace industries. Dick retired in 1998, continuing to enjoy traveling the country on his motorcycle and working on multiple projects around the home.

Mr. Mitton is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Lou Ann; sons, John (Lynn) and David (Dena) Mitton; daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Haggard; grandchildren, Ryan and Luke Mitton and Ian and Joelle Haggard; nephews, Michael Kitten and Douglas Kitten; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glen Ostdiek, Linus and Helen Ostdiek, Veronica Ostdiek, Bob and Jan Ostdiek, Lee and Joyce Ostdiek, Doris Bradley, Bob and Pat Golka, Larry and Diane Ostdiek, Richard and Julene Sullivan, Allen and Nancy Ostdiek; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer; parents; sister, Dolores; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Alfred Ostdiek, Barb Ostdiek, Marion Ostdiek, Dick and Mary Alice Meyer and Jack Bradley.

A funeral Mass was offered Saturday, March 6, by a great-nephew, the Rev. Jim Golka, in Grand Island and broadcast on the computer to all. Inurnment will be at a later time in California.

For anyone wishing to contact the family, please use the address: Lou Ann Mitton, 3311 Rainbow Creek Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 12, 2021.