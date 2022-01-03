Richard "Dick" L. Rasmussen, 66, of St. Paul died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Pastor Lisa Ewald will be officiating.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Richard was born Aug. 12, 1955, to Glenn and Esther (Birt) Rasmussen at St. Paul. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1974. Dick was united in marriage to Julie Markvicka on Oct. 1, 1977, in St. Paul.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed every moment he had with his family and friends. You could find him riding his motorcycle, cutting wood, or simply helping out a friend or family member. He enjoyed his time spent at Jake's Bar and will be deeply missed by the many lives he touched. He was extremely proud of his grandson, Tyson, for serving in the U.S. Army.
Those left to carry out his legacy include his son, Adam Rasmussen (Mona Lehn) of St. Paul; daughters, Denise Rasmussen (James Lemburg) of Alda and Jessica Rasmussen of Lincoln; brothers, Dale (Deb) Rasmussen of St. Paul and Gerald (Cindy) Rasmussen of St. Paul; sisters, Joan Rasmussen of Calhoun, Mo., and Janet Rasmussen of St. Paul; grandchildren, Britney, Tyson, Alex, Alyssa, Jorja, Talyr and Dylan; the mother to his children, Julie Rasmussen; former mother-in-law, Vange Obermiller; and special friend, his dog "Littles."
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.