DESOTO, Texas - Richard D. "Dick" Senkbeil Sr., 90, of DeSoto, Texas, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Charlton Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Interment will be at the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel.
Richard found joy in wildlife and animals in general. Of particular interest was saving waterfowl and their habitat. Memorials are suggested to the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at the Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon.
You are encouraged to sign Dick's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com
under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Senkbeil was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Grand Island to Arthur Senkbeil and Eileen (Rehder Schinkel). He attended Grand Island Senior High School and worked on family farms before his marriage to the former Dorothy Suchanek in 1953.
Richard served his country as an M4 Medium Tank Commander from 1951 to 1953. He was assigned to the 40th Tank Battalion, 40th Armored Regiment, 7th Armored Division, Fifth Army, and stationed at Ray Barracks in Friedberg, West Germany, where he commanded his crew while maintaining vigilant watch only a hundred meters from his Soviet adversaries.
Following his honorable discharge, Richard and Dorothy built two very successful businesses, Dick's Heating and Air Conditioning and Home Comfort Distributing. Dorothy passed away in 1979 following a month's long battle of meningitis. Richard later remarried the former Barbera Noble in 1986 and was again widowed in 1990.
Survivors include his sons, Richard D. Senkbeil Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, and Scott Senkbeil of Fairfax, Va.; his daughter Johna Senkbeil of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Aaron Senkbeil, Vince Tieu and Hayden Stowe; and sister, Ms. Karen Parish of Gering; and half-brother Lynn Senkbeil of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dorothy and second wife Barbera; brothers, Robert "Bobbie" Senkbeil and James "Bucky" Senkbeil.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 13, 2022.