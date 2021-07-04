Menu
Richard Joseph "Rick" Tiarks
1969 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
NEOLA, Iowa - Richard "Rick" Joseph Tiarks, 52, was born May 5, 1969, in South Sioux City, Iowa, to Aaron and Frances (Ring) Tiarks. Rick passed away June 28, 2021, in Neola, Iowa, following a tough fight with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Memorials will be directed by the family.
Rick graduated from Doniphan High School in 1987, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Rick's occupations included feedlot pen rider, cattle buyer and truck driver. Rick was a huge Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, and enjoyed fishing and rock music. Rick especially loved his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his mother, Frankie Tiarks; his siblings and their spouses, Rod Tiarks, Libby and Aaron George, and Ryan and Lori Tiarks; five nieces and two nephews; and many loving family and dear friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Aaron, and his sister-in-law, Janel Tiarks.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers of strength and comfort to your family.
Shelly Gregg
School
July 5, 2021
