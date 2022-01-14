Robert Lee Boeka Jr., 54, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Robert was born Aug. 8, 1967, in Grand Island to Robert Sr. and Sharyn (Hofrichter) Boeka. He grew up in Wood River and Grand Island. Robert graduated from Northwest High School in 1985 and went on to attend college in Kearney.
On Sept. 28, 2001, Robert was united in marriage to Holly Hobbs. One son, August Boeka, was born into this union. Robert spent many years as a sales representative for Maui Jim and other eyeglass companies during his career.
In his spare time, Robert enjoyed cooking, grilling, having a good laugh and spending time with his friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Sharyn Boeka; son, August Boeka; sisters, Cheryl Greenwood, Stacia (Tina Reichert) Mason; and nephew, Brandon (Natalie) Michel.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Robert Sr.
Memorials are suggested to family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 14, 2022.