Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee Boeka Jr.
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Northwest High School
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Robert Lee Boeka Jr., 54, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Robert was born Aug. 8, 1967, in Grand Island to Robert Sr. and Sharyn (Hofrichter) Boeka. He grew up in Wood River and Grand Island. Robert graduated from Northwest High School in 1985 and went on to attend college in Kearney.
On Sept. 28, 2001, Robert was united in marriage to Holly Hobbs. One son, August Boeka, was born into this union. Robert spent many years as a sales representative for Maui Jim and other eyeglass companies during his career.
In his spare time, Robert enjoyed cooking, grilling, having a good laugh and spending time with his friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Sharyn Boeka; son, August Boeka; sisters, Cheryl Greenwood, Stacia (Tina Reichert) Mason; and nephew, Brandon (Natalie) Michel.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Robert Sr.
Memorials are suggested to family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am just now seeing this. So very sorry for your loss!! Hugs, thoughts & prayers for you all !!
Vicki Palu
Friend
January 28, 2022
Deepest sympathy for Sharyn, Cheryl and Stacia. We truly loved Rob. He was a great friend. He will be missed.
Brian and Heather Ford and family.
Friend
January 14, 2022
I'm so very sorry for your loss. Lifting you all in thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Kimberly Greenough
January 14, 2022
Thinking of all of you! Rest In Peace Robbie.
Heather & Brian Ford & Family
January 14, 2022
We are so sorry for the loss of your son/brother. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers
Vicki Boord
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results