Robert "Bob" Dahlstrom
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Robert "Rob" John Dahlstrom, 56, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, as the result of a car accident.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the Grand Island Platt Duetsche, with Daniel Naranjo officiating.
Livestreaming is available on All Faiths Funeral Home website. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Robert was born May 7, 1964, in Milaca, Minn., the son of John and Cheryl (Jaenicke) Dahlstrom. He graduated from Milaca High School. Grand Island was his home most of his adult life except for a few years in Mesa, Ariz.
Rob worked in a variety of jobs over the years, including a carnival in the southwestern United States. He loved to cook and tend bar, and worked in many restaurants in Grand Island, including Nathan Detroit's. He loved to work on cars, fix his friends' pool sticks and sell and install auto glass with his friend at Nate's Auto Glass.
Rob's passion was to play pool, belonging to several pool leagues, and you didn't want to let him break first. He loved photography and always had his camera in the car with him so he could take that special shot of the moon or whatever caught his eye. He loved to show his pictures from his camera, which he never removed.
Rob was known to his friends as a gentle, loving, kind and caring man with a big smile. He would take the time to listen to whatever you had to say. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Rob spent the last years of his life living with his father, John, and Linda Dahlstrom.
Survivors include his mother, Cheryl (Bill) Kanfield; his father, John (Linda) Dahlstrom; sister, Shari Dahlstrom; brother, Randall (Jenny) Dahlstrom; nephews, Joey Dahlstrom and Sam Williams; nieces, Madison Dahlstrom and Alexandria Krueger; and his best friend, Nate Ackles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent from Mar. 1 to Mar. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your son. I will be thinking of you and your family as you grieve. Sending my sympathies!
Laura Horak
March 18, 2021
He was a very good Guy every time I went to my dads I seen him and he always had a smile on his face
Bryanna Ackles
March 3, 2021
Wishing peace and comfort during this difficult time. The joy Rob brought to our lives will not be forgotten. Deepest sympathy and prayers for his family and friends.
Dave and Amy Allen
March 3, 2021
Rob was a great man!! I loved watching him play pool, and had many, many, wonderful conversations with him over the years!!! He will be missed by many!!! So sorry!!!
Brandy Senkbile Campos
March 2, 2021
John and Linda...we are so sorry for your loss. God bless you ..
Gayland and Donna Fickenscher
March 1, 2021
Rob was a nice guy who I knew from the different places he worked. Always took the time to chat and genuinely cared for others. He was a wonderful bartender and a good listener. Was sorry to hear of his passing. RIP Rob.
joanne badura
March 1, 2021
You will be missed. You were a great teacher and billiard team mate. Miss you. So very sorry for your lose
Lori Peters
March 1, 2021
I was friends with Rob for over 30 years. He was also friends with my dad who he played pool with. We played pool together too. I will miss him he always was smiling and fun to be around. My deepest sympathy to his family!
Charity Berding
March 1, 2021
Very sorry for your loss Rob was a great guy never too busy to talk to you and aways had smile or a joke he will be missed
Mitch (Lorie) Massing
March 1, 2021
To the Dahlstrom families, Rob was a good guy and will be dearly missed, sending lots of prayers/HUGS and my sympathies to all of your families and close friends!!!
Kimberly (Allen) Lange
March 1, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss.He was a very nice guy and was always nice to visit with.I will miss our funny talks.
Debbie Sutton~Jakubowski
March 1, 2021
I knew Rob for many years. Was my brother in law for 10 years.Rob was always a very caring gentle person. A trait that was instilled in him from a very caring loving family. Rob will be missed greatly by many. My heart and prayers go out to his entire family.
Stacy Rodenbaugh
March 1, 2021
Rob, Your Quirky Sense of Humor, We will always remember! You were always so Gentle and Sincere! When you walked threw the door at the car Dealership or hung out with me at Nathan´s, you Always put a Smile on my face! You will be Truly Missed by Everyone! RIP Rob! Peace and Love!!
Patrick OBoyle
March 1, 2021
My heart breaks for all of you. Rob was a genuine good guy. Although I hadn´t seen Rob in a few years, I will always remember his gentle soul. Peace be with you.
Sabrina Dickey
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Such a kind hearted,sweet soul,and cheerful smile,he will be missed greatly. Sending prayers of comfort and strength.
Shelly Gregg
March 1, 2021
