Robert "Bob" Dieken, 83, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. at Concordia Cemetery near Prosser.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home.Online condolences may be directed to http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com.