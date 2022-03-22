Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert P. "Bob" Fast
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
HASTINGS - Robert P. "Bob" Fast, 89, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Southlake Village in Lincoln.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings with Chad Power officiating. Private family burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the funeral home, with family present from 5 to 7. Marlene will not be present for visitation.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service go to Bob's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St Paul's Lutheran Church or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, c/o of the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born Oct. 4, 1932, to Paul and Marie (Kohnke) Fast. He attended Alcott Elementary School and Hastings Junior High, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1950. In January 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and after boot camp served on Board the U.S.S. Loeser, DE. He was discharged in 1955 as Sonarman 2nd Class. He then worked in the family-owned construction business until it dissolved in the summer of 1981. After that, he worked for Geist Masonry in Grand Island until he retired in 1995.
On July 26, 1953, he married Marlene Bresley at her parent's home in Ord. They lived in Philadelphia, Pa., and Key West, Fla., while he was in the Navy.
Survivors are his wife, Marlene; their five children and spouses; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave, Hastings, NE
Mar
25
Service
11:00a.m.
First St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Hastings, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
John and Deb Nelson
Friend
March 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results