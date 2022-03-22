HASTINGS - Robert P. "Bob" Fast, 89, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Southlake Village in Lincoln.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings with Chad Power officiating. Private family burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the funeral home, with family present from 5 to 7. Marlene will not be present for visitation.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service go to Bob's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St Paul's Lutheran Church or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, c/o of the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born Oct. 4, 1932, to Paul and Marie (Kohnke) Fast. He attended Alcott Elementary School and Hastings Junior High, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1950. In January 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and after boot camp served on Board the U.S.S. Loeser, DE. He was discharged in 1955 as Sonarman 2nd Class. He then worked in the family-owned construction business until it dissolved in the summer of 1981. After that, he worked for Geist Masonry in Grand Island until he retired in 1995.
On July 26, 1953, he married Marlene Bresley at her parent's home in Ord. They lived in Philadelphia, Pa., and Key West, Fla., while he was in the Navy.
Survivors are his wife, Marlene; their five children and spouses; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 22, 2022.