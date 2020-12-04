CENTRAL CITY - Robert Franklyn "Frank" Harlow, 88, of Central City died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Blue Valley Lutheran Homes in Hebron.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Bureau Cemetery by Pierce Chapel, with Pastor Curtis Cooper officiating.
Frank was born Jan. 4, 1932, to Harold W. and Myrtle (Everett) Harlow in Central City. He grew up in the Clarks and Central City areas, attending schools there. He entered the United States Navy in June of 1952, during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in June of 1956. While serving in the Navy, Frank served on a DD701 Destroyer called the USS John W. Weeks for 3 1/2 years.
Frank married Pearle Illene Land on Dec. 30, 1950, in Central City. He worked for the state of Nebraska Department of Roads as a supervisor for 47 years. Frank was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and the VFW. He was a member of Riverside Golf Club and sat on the school board for District 8 country school. He enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and watching sports, especially Nebraska Football.
He is survived by four sons, Alan and Deb Harlow of Lincoln, Terry and Linda Harlow of York, Tim and Nancy Harlow of Central City and Tom Harlow of Hastings; two daughters, Kathy and Dwain Olsen of Chapman and Chris and Gary Korn of Belvidere; a half-sister, Charlene Alici, of Colorado; 12 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dick, and Leola Harlow of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sisters, Sharon Brandenburg and Jean Eggli; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Grigsby; and a half brother, Harold Harlow Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 6 and Central City Good Life Center. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 4, 2020.