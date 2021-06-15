Menu
Robert A. Krall
Robert A. Krall, 82, of Grand Island, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences Mrs . Krill. As he is now in his heavenly home I pray that you are enveloped in God´s love and care as you grieve your loss. Hope happy memories and love of family and friends ease your sorrow. Hugs, Agnes
Agnes Gomes
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss of your husband and father! My daughter Nicole Smith was a student of Mrs. Krall! Prayers for all!
Mr.&Mrs.Dane Smith
June 15, 2021
