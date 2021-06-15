Robert A. Krall, 82, of Grand Island, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 15, 2021.