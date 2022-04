Robert A. Krall, 82, of Grand Island, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.