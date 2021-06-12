CENTRAL CITY - Robert L. "Bob" Mustard, 86, of Central City, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Robert Lee Mustard was born May 16, 1935, to Earl and Dora (Dittmer) Mustard in Clarks. Bob grew up in Clarks and graduated from Clarks High School in 1953.
Following his graduation, Bob began working for Nelson Body Shop. He then worked road construction on Highway 92, and the Feehun Ranch near Clarks. In 1955, he began working at Hesselgesser's 66 Filling Station, and then in 1972, started Mustard Motor Company. He worked on the same corner in Central City for 60 years, until moving across the street in 2014.
On April 7, 1957, Bob was united in marriage to Millie Lee in Nance County. They remained married for 64 years until his death.
Bob enjoyed working in his yard, and socializing with friends, but his lifelong passion was cars - from remodeling old classic cars, to buying and selling them.
Bob was a member of the Episcopal Church in Central City. Bob served on the Jaycee's, Chamber of Commerce, and Highway 14 Committee to promote the bridge over the Missouri River. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Central City Fire Department, as well as a lifelong member of Valley View Country Club.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Millie of Central City; children, Bobby Mustard of Central City, Doug (Sue) Mustard of Omaha, Kim Mustard of Omaha, Jacque Mustard of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; three sisters, Virginia Kinney of Norfolk, Wilma Williams of Norfolk, and Marilyn Nelson of Landers, Calif.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Earl, Jack and Hal Mustard; three sisters, Darlene Danklesen, Faye Wagner and Irma Janulewicz; and one grandson; Cody Mustard.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 12, 2021.