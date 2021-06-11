CENTRAL CITY - Robert L. "Bob" Mustard, 86, of Central City, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Funeral services are pending with Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Full details will appear at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 11, 2021.
I was visiting Central City a few years ago, and had a nice, long, very enjoyable conversation with Bob. A smart businessman. I had never really met him, and it struck me how much I would have appreciated knowing him growing up. He was a good guy, and I'm certain the town will miss him.
Eric Torrison
July 5, 2021
So very sorry for your loss!! My heart goes out to you all! You have our sincere sympathy!!
Paul and Debbie Parkert
Family
June 12, 2021
Brother Pete. You will be missed. Every time I hear The Possum sing the Corvette Song I will think of you.
Paul D. Janulewicz
Family
June 11, 2021
Sorry to have lost Bob. He was a 'unique' one. I'll always remember how patient he was with us kids years ago. He always had time to joke around with us. He definitely was one of the "good guys". He will not be forgotten.