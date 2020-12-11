Menu
Robert J. "Bob" O'Brien
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home
719 Front St
Gibbon, NE
SHELTON - Robert "Bob" J. O'Brien, 55, of Shelton passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences can be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Service.
Bob was born Oct. 2, 1965, in Grand Island to John and Patricia (McRoberts) O'Brien. He started his education in Shelton, then moved to Taylor where he graduated from Loup County High School in 1983.
After high school, he drove truck, mostly hauling cattle through several states. He worked at feedlots and worked several years as a welder in Grand Island.
Bob was an avid Husker fan and deer and antelope hunter, hunting with his father, brother-in-law and nephew. He also enjoyed fishing up in the Sandhills.
Survivors include his mother, Pat of Shelton; sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Joe Berglund of Shelton; niece, Emmilly Berglund of Shelton; nephew, Camron Berglund of Shelton; aunt, Linda Fosler of Kansas City, Mo.; and cousins, Amanda Fosler of Holdrege, Corissa (Geoffrey) Gross and Adisyn and Jaxon of Kansas City, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his dad, on Aug. 4, 2020; grandparents; and three uncles, Tom O'Brien, Carl Fosler and Jerry McRoberts.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Shelton, NE
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Bob! Prayers for Bob and your family
Paul & Peggy McRoberts
December 6, 2021
He was a great guy! Had a kind heart he would do anything you asked. We had some good times. May he be dancing in heaven. He will be missed.Know you are in our thoughts and prayers! Here to our Cowboy Bob!!
Bill & Teresa Schnase
December 14, 2020
RIP Bob, Enjoyed our time working together at Chief Fab.
Aaron Nilson
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bobs passing. I worked with him years ago, quite a character. He will be missed. Prayers for his faiky
Terry yarns
December 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love you.
Cheryl Turner
December 12, 2020
Are deepest sympathy to your family. Know you are in our prayers
Paul &Peggy McRoberts
December 11, 2020
