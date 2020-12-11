SHELTON - Robert "Bob" J. O'Brien, 55, of Shelton passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences can be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Service.
Bob was born Oct. 2, 1965, in Grand Island to John and Patricia (McRoberts) O'Brien. He started his education in Shelton, then moved to Taylor where he graduated from Loup County High School in 1983.
After high school, he drove truck, mostly hauling cattle through several states. He worked at feedlots and worked several years as a welder in Grand Island.
Bob was an avid Husker fan and deer and antelope hunter, hunting with his father, brother-in-law and nephew. He also enjoyed fishing up in the Sandhills.
Survivors include his mother, Pat of Shelton; sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Joe Berglund of Shelton; niece, Emmilly Berglund of Shelton; nephew, Camron Berglund of Shelton; aunt, Linda Fosler of Kansas City, Mo.; and cousins, Amanda Fosler of Holdrege, Corissa (Geoffrey) Gross and Adisyn and Jaxon of Kansas City, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his dad, on Aug. 4, 2020; grandparents; and three uncles, Tom O'Brien, Carl Fosler and Jerry McRoberts.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.