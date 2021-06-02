Robert "Bob" Rasher, 91, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the First Christian Church, with the Rev. Julie Western officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.

Robert "Bob" was born on May 12, 1930, in Belvidere to Harry and Bessie (Clifford) Rasher. He grew up in Belvidere and graduated from Belvidere Public Schools with the Class of 1948. He originally came to Grand Island with a friend, Emmett Vorderstrasse, from Belvidere to put up lines for a radio/TV company.

He was united in marriage to Erma Jene Valek on Sept. 14, 1952, at the First Christian Church in Belvidere, after which the couple lived in Grand Island. Later he traveled for the CASE company (CASE IH) and then worked for McElroy heating. He began selling cars for Howard and Augusta Kamps and later purchased the car lot from them in the '60s and ran it until he retired at the age of 80. He was hard-working and always wanted to do things well.

As a young man he enjoyed playing basketball, hunting and tinkering with cars. Later he collected coins, played cards with other couples, attended auctions and enjoyed family trips across the U.S.

Survivors include his wife, Erma "Jene"; daughter, Tanya Jene (John Hartford) Rasher-Miller; granddaughter, Jordon Leigh (Kurt Russell) Miller; great-grandchildren, Kouper and Kieyah Russell, all of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Stephnie Valek, Emily June (Valek) Moriarty; brother-in-law, Anthony "Tony" (Debbie) Valek; nieces, Patty (Rasher) Pat Dinnel and Carol (Rasher) Ryll; and other nieces and nephews on the Valek side; and family friend, Helen Wright.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bessie; brother, Walter Rasher; sisters-in-law, Dorthy (Dudgeon) Rasher and Betty L. (Valek) Dudgeon; brothers-in-law, Byron Moriarty, Roger R. Valek and Gene Dudgeon; and nephew, Gary Rasher.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 2, 2021.