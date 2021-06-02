Robert "Bob" Rasher, 91, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the First Christian Church, with the Rev. Julie Western officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. Robert "Bob" was born on May 12, 1930, in Belvidere to Harry and Bessie (Clifford) Rasher. He grew up in Belvidere and graduated from Belvidere Public Schools with the Class of 1948. He originally came to Grand Island with a friend, Emmett Vorderstrasse, from Belvidere to put up lines for a radio/TV company. He was united in marriage to Erma Jene Valek on Sept. 14, 1952, at the First Christian Church in Belvidere, after which the couple lived in Grand Island. Later he traveled for the CASE company (CASE IH) and then worked for McElroy heating. He began selling cars for Howard and Augusta Kamps and later purchased the car lot from them in the '60s and ran it until he retired at the age of 80. He was hard-working and always wanted to do things well. As a young man he enjoyed playing basketball, hunting and tinkering with cars. Later he collected coins, played cards with other couples, attended auctions and enjoyed family trips across the U.S. Survivors include his wife, Erma "Jene"; daughter, Tanya Jene (John Hartford) Rasher-Miller; granddaughter, Jordon Leigh (Kurt Russell) Miller; great-grandchildren, Kouper and Kieyah Russell, all of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Stephnie Valek, Emily June (Valek) Moriarty; brother-in-law, Anthony "Tony" (Debbie) Valek; nieces, Patty (Rasher) Pat Dinnel and Carol (Rasher) Ryll; and other nieces and nephews on the Valek side; and family friend, Helen Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bessie; brother, Walter Rasher; sisters-in-law, Dorthy (Dudgeon) Rasher and Betty L. (Valek) Dudgeon; brothers-in-law, Byron Moriarty, Roger R. Valek and Gene Dudgeon; and nephew, Gary Rasher.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 2, 2021.
I´m so sorry, Jene & Tanya. It has been a long time, but I remember knocking on your door & Bob or Jene answering the door with a big smile letting me in for a dance lesson with Tanya. And I remember Bob helping setting up for Dance Recital by setting up the backdrops or mats... He loved supporting his family, didn´t he?
Prayers for a flood of wonderful memories whenever you are missing Bob...
Kristin (Pietzyk) Nelson
June 4, 2021
Jene so sorry to read about your husband's passing. I know he had some challenges in health. Know that my heart is with you. I just had surgery so will not be able to be at funeral. condolences to you and your daughter.
sonja simpson
Other
June 3, 2021
Jene and Tanya ~ Our sincerest condolences to you both at the passing of Bob. We remember him as a kind honest man. Blessings to you all and to your family.
Marlene and Paul Pietzyk
Friend
June 2, 2021
As a young married coupled we rented our first home from Bob. RiP Bob and our condolences to you Jean and the family.
Ken and Donna Noel
June 2, 2021
What a great man. I had the upmost respect for Bob. I wonder how many cars and trucks Bob sold to all of the Williams brothers. Seems like every week Charlie was trading something with Bob. Rest In Peace my friend.