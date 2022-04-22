The Rev. Robert Rooney, 85

LINCOLN - The Rev. Robert Barrett Rooney, 85, passed away with family at his side on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Sacred Heart Church in Greeley. Rosary will be at 10 a.m.

Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Father Bob's family is deeply grateful to the staff at Madonna for the extraordinary care and love he received through the years. Memorials in lieu of flowers to: The Madonna Foundation, madonna.org/foundation, and The Catholic Diocese of Grand Island, gidiocese.org

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com

Born in Greeley on Nov. 20,1936, to Harry and Mary Virginia Rooney. Father Rooney attended St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees, and was ordained into the priesthood in 1962.

Father Bob was befriended and beloved by his parish families and friends across the Grand Island Diocese for more than 50 years. Aside from his pastoral duties, his passions included teaching, counseling, working as a hospital chaplain, and authoring several books of wisdom and encouragement. Father Bob had a renowned sense of humor, loved family, music, outdoor activities, a good meal, all things Irish, the Boston Red Sox, and popcorn! Beloved uncle to many nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mary Jane Sweet, Pat Rooney, Joe Rooney, Jerry Rooney, Karen Colleran and Jill Rooney.