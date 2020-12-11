Menu
Robert E. "Bob" Walker
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Robert "Bob" E. Walker, 70, of Grand Island passed away following a short battle with cancer at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services are pending with All Faiths Funeral Home.
Bob was born Jan. 23, 1950, at Grand Island, son of James "Jim" and Darleen (Munnell) Walker.
Bob was a longtime Grand Island resident, and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Oct. 8, 1968, serving until Oct. 7, 1972. As soon as he was able, Bob began employment with the Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 42 years of work in 2010.
Bob was a fun-loving person with a generous heart. He had a passion for the outdoors, especially hunting waterfowl and fishing on the river. Bob loved dogs, having a special affinity for Labradors. He also enjoyed watching horse racing and other sports, listening to music, and was a member of the Platt Deutsche.
He is survived by his wife, Deb of Grand Island; daughter, Darci (Jeff) Stafford of Ten Sleep, Wyo.; stepchildren, Winston Douthit of Fort Collins; Michal Ann (Peter Fedison) Douthit of Longmont, Colo., and Patrick Douthit of Fort Collins; granddaughter, Mirielle Stafford; and stepgrandchildren, Kingston and Maddox Douthit; brother, Jim (Kathie) Walker of Grand Island; sisters, Peggy (Tom) Stimson of Grand Island and Nancy Einspahr of Grand Island; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Danny and Joey Walker; brother-in-law, Duane Einspahr; and nephew, Max Walker.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Condolences may be left for Bob's family at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.
Bob was a truly good guy, he will be missed. Prayers sent to Debbie and family.
Linda and Jim Naeve
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Deb & kids and Darci, Jeff and baby Mirielle. This is a tuff one. I pray for strength and comfort to you all! ...tom
Tom Pokorney
December 12, 2020
Always enjoyed seeing Bob at Tax time. Bob alway brought a pleasant surprise. Sending our Love, Sympathy & Prayers.
Bruce , Marian, Casey, Megan, Emmy & Nolan
December 12, 2020
sorry for your loss. Memories of Bob from my past years of living in Grand Island. A very good person to have the privilege of knowing.
Steve Schwieger
December 11, 2020
Sorry to here about Bobby, he loved his Coney's , dad liked talking to him God bless.
George Katrouzos
December 11, 2020
Darcy, you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Janice Rockwell
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Deb Bob was a really good friend to me and he will be greatly missed treasure his memories and know that you are blessed for having them. My deepest sympathy
Diana Reher
December 9, 2020
