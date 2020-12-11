Robert "Bob" E. Walker, 70, of Grand Island passed away following a short battle with cancer at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services are pending with All Faiths Funeral Home.
Bob was born Jan. 23, 1950, at Grand Island, son of James "Jim" and Darleen (Munnell) Walker.
Bob was a longtime Grand Island resident, and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1968. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Oct. 8, 1968, serving until Oct. 7, 1972. As soon as he was able, Bob began employment with the Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 42 years of work in 2010.
Bob was a fun-loving person with a generous heart. He had a passion for the outdoors, especially hunting waterfowl and fishing on the river. Bob loved dogs, having a special affinity for Labradors. He also enjoyed watching horse racing and other sports, listening to music, and was a member of the Platt Deutsche.
He is survived by his wife, Deb of Grand Island; daughter, Darci (Jeff) Stafford of Ten Sleep, Wyo.; stepchildren, Winston Douthit of Fort Collins; Michal Ann (Peter Fedison) Douthit of Longmont, Colo., and Patrick Douthit of Fort Collins; granddaughter, Mirielle Stafford; and stepgrandchildren, Kingston and Maddox Douthit; brother, Jim (Kathie) Walker of Grand Island; sisters, Peggy (Tom) Stimson of Grand Island and Nancy Einspahr of Grand Island; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Danny and Joey Walker; brother-in-law, Duane Einspahr; and nephew, Max Walker.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Condolences may be left for Bob's family at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 11, 2020.