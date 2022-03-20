RICHARDSON, Texas - Roderick Mettenbrink was born in Hall County to Arthur and Lydia (Pauly) Mettenbrink on Jan. 1, 1929, and passed away March 13, 2022, at the age of 93 in Richardson, Texas.

Roderick was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, and was honorably discharged. After he was discharged, he worked in the trucking industry - doing what he was born to do - until his retirement.

He married Dee Storm.

Roderick lived his later years with his son and daughter-in-law, Bart and Randi, until his health forced him into assisted living.

He is survived by his son, Bart; a brother, Lloyd, and a sister, Carol Simons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee; a son, Brett; his parents, Art and Lydia; an older brother, Richard; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 20, 2022.