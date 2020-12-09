Roger Aldrich, 84, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Lakeview Nursing Home in Grand Island. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Island Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard. To help protect others, face masks are required. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life is to be held later in the new year. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. Roger was born June 8, 1936, near Ord to LaVern and Helen (Travis) Aldrich. He grew up in the Ord area and graduated from Ord High School. Following graduation, Roger moved to Grand Island, where he worked at Green's Body Shop. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1960 and served two years. He then moved back to Grand Island and worked for Green Bear Frame and Axle. Roger was united in marriage to Janice (Christensen) on Aug. 29, 1964. They made their home in Grand Island. In 1972, he started working at Chief Automotive Systems, for which he traveled all over the world instructing body shops on the Chief EZ Liner. He retired in 1999 after working there for 37 years. In his younger days, he was an avid drag racer. In 1970 he placed second in the national drag racing association. He was involved in Boy Scouts with his sons. Together with his wife, he loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling the country. Survivors of the immediate family include his wife, Janice; son, Roger Aldrich Jr.; and two daughters, Brenda Aldrich of Arizona and ShLoe (Jake) Hagan of Virginia. Those also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Carisa (William) McGreer, Colben Aldrich, Zach Hagan, Dylan Hagan, Emily Adams and Ellie Stanley, and a great-grandchild, Emry Aldrich. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Richard Aldrich; sister, Karen Zigler, and her husband, Lloyd; son, Allen Aldrich; and grandson, Roger "Ben" Aldrich III.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.
I am so sorry to hear of Roger´s passing. I was a nurse that worked with him at CountryHouse in Kearney and he was without a doubt the best part of my day. He was the most wonderful person I ever got to take care of and I will always remember him.
Miranda Niemeier
January 12, 2021
Roger.. So sorry for the loss of your father.. I know how close you were and how many memories you have.. Cherish them.. My deepest sympathy and prayers, Dee
Dee Ewoldt
December 15, 2020
Roger and I both worked at body shops in G.I. He and I both went to chief and did many instalations for a couple of years together. A great guy. Sorry for families loss.
Terry Tyma
December 15, 2020
We have many memories of Roger. We have been blessed to be friends with him all these years. Jan and family you have our deepest sympathy he will be greatly missed.
Mike and ladonna
December 10, 2020
I was friends with Roger's son Allen. They use stop at my house and give me a ride to Walnut Jr. High school. Thank you Mr. Aldrich. Thank you too Allen. RIP my old friends.
Bob Ketchmark
December 9, 2020
Jan & Family, You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May Gods Blessings be with you. Sincerely,
Terry & Ann
Ann Ottman
December 6, 2020
Expressing our sympathy to the family.
Art and Jean Glur
December 5, 2020
Jan and family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Find comfort knowing he is with our Lord.
Prayers.