Roger Aldrich, 84, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Lakeview Nursing Home in Grand Island.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Island Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard. To help protect others, face masks are required.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life is to be held later in the new year. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Roger was born June 8, 1936, near Ord to LaVern and Helen (Travis) Aldrich. He grew up in the Ord area and graduated from Ord High School.

Following graduation, Roger moved to Grand Island, where he worked at Green's Body Shop. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1960 and served two years. He then moved back to Grand Island and worked for Green Bear Frame and Axle.

Roger was united in marriage to Janice (Christensen) on Aug. 29, 1964. They made their home in Grand Island. In 1972, he started working at Chief Automotive Systems, for which he traveled all over the world instructing body shops on the Chief EZ Liner. He retired in 1999 after working there for 37 years.

In his younger days, he was an avid drag racer. In 1970 he placed second in the national drag racing association. He was involved in Boy Scouts with his sons. Together with his wife, he loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling the country.

Survivors of the immediate family include his wife, Janice; son, Roger Aldrich Jr.; and two daughters, Brenda Aldrich of Arizona and ShLoe (Jake) Hagan of Virginia.

Those also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Carisa (William) McGreer, Colben Aldrich, Zach Hagan, Dylan Hagan, Emily Adams and Ellie Stanley, and a great-grandchild, Emry Aldrich.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Richard Aldrich; sister, Karen Zigler, and her husband, Lloyd; son, Allen Aldrich; and grandson, Roger "Ben" Aldrich III.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.