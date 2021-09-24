LINCOLN, Calif. - Roger F. O'Neill, 77, of Lincoln, Calif., formerly of Danville, Calif., passed away at home after a short battle with cancer on Sept. 15, 2021.

At his request, there will be no memorial celebration. Donations can be made "In memory of Roger O'Neill" to the American Legion Post 119 Building Fund, 804 Howard St., St. Paul, NE 68873

Roger was born June 6, 1944, at St. Paul to Clem and Elma O'Neill. He attended school in St. Paul, where he participated in football, basketball and baseball and graduated from high school in 1962. He continued his schooling at Wesleyan University in Lincoln and played on their championship basketball teams. He graduated with a BS in 1966, and shortly afterward enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a member of TOCS 68 and after graduating from OCS he married Mary Jaclyn Abbott (m.68-80) and they lived in Heidelberg, Germany, before Roger left for Vietnam. Captain O'Neill returned as a decorated Vietnam veteran.

After his service he began working for Chevron Chemical in Schaumberg, Ill. During his 26-year career, mostly with Chevron Chemical International, he worked in Singapore, San Francisco, Houston and San Ramon. It was at Chevron in San Francisco that he met and married Carlynn Baca in 1986. He was a devoted and protective husband, a kind and caring stepdad and a totally adored grandfather.

Roger loved to travel and experience the world. He had two favorite places and looked forward to annual trips visiting New York City and Hawaii. He was immersed in World War II history and his favorite trip was exploring the landing beaches in Normandy, where he served as a walking travelogue so that the rich history of each city, beach, museum, and cemetery was fully experienced. His TOCS 68 brotherhood was an amazing reconnection in retirement, and he enjoyed their many reunions and luncheons. Roger was a Beta Sigma Phi Envoy member and provided incredible support to all activities. He loved playing golf and shared a weekly game with four very special friends. He was a loyal, trustworthy and generous man with a quick wit and an abiding sense of humor. He will be missed by many.

Roger is survived by his wife, Carlynn of Lincoln, Calif.; stepson, Terry (Sandie) Baca; stepdaughter, Darlene (Brian Devine) Baca; granddaughter, Carissa Baca; his sister, Janet Greenwalt of Allen, Texas; niece, Becky (Dan) Covert, and nephews, Dave (Christine) Greenwalt, Chris (Trisha) Greenwalt and Joe Peetoom, all of Allen, Texas; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Elma; his niece, Lori Greenwalt; nephew, Russ Greenwalt; brother-in-law, Alvin Greenwalt; and his in-laws, Bill and Dorothy Black.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 24, 2021.