LAFAYETTE, Colo. - Roger Paul Ruff was born July 30, 1939, in Grand Island and passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo.

Roger was born to Ernest and Viola (Schmersal) Ruff and was baptized into the Lutheran faith on Sept. 3, 1939. He was confirmed on March 29, 1953. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School with the class of 1957.

He started his working career at the Commercial National Bank. He also worked for Winkler Realty, Home Federal Savings and Loan, and Chief Industries. In June of 1974 he moved his family to Broomfield, Colo., where he was a sales representative for American Buildings Company until he retired.

On June 19, 1960, he married Dorothy J Sorenson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. To this union three children were born: Martin (Brenda) Ruff of Livermore, Colo., Lori (Mike) Murphy of Dacono, Colo., Doug (Leah) Ruff of Hermosa Beach, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joshua Michael Murphy; sister, Donna Stoner; sister-in-law, Darlene Meyer; and brother-in-law, Darold Goering.

He is survived by his wife; three children; four grandchildren, Bailey Murphy, Hannah (Matthew) Windholz, Brandi Ruff, and Brandon (Demi) Ruff; two stepgrandchildren, Breanne and Dillon Phillips; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Lily Windholz; two stepgreat-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dolores Goering; brothers-in-law, Albert Meyer and Tom Stoner; and several nieces and nephews.

The burial of his ashes will be at a later date in Grand Island.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 10, 2021.