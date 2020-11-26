Menu
Search
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger W. Roscoe
DIED
November 24, 2020
Roger W. Roscoe, 79, of Grand Island found eternal peace on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Central City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.