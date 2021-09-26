Roland Carlson, 96, of Grand Island, died Sept. 9, 2021, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home with Pastor Beverly Hieb officiating. There will be no visitation.
Roland was born April 22, 1925, in a sod house in rural Custer County, Nebraska, to Herman and Alice (McCormick) Carlson. One of nine children, he grew up on farms in rural Custer County. He graduated from Anselmo High School in 1941 at the age of 16.
He farmed with his parents until 1948 when he went to Peoria, Illinois, to work for W.G. Best Factory Built Homes. He moved back to Broken Bow and worked for a general contractor, building in the Custer County area. In 1949 he attended Boyles College in Omaha to become a telegrapher. After graduation he went to work for the Burlington Railroad as a telegraph operator. at Torrington, Wyo., Scottsbluff and Bridgeport.
On Sept. 27, 1949, he married Leola Tyson in Scottsbluff. In 1950 they made their home at Grand Island and raised their family. During that time Roland worked for Lacy Construction in Grand Island and joined the carpenter's union. He worked for Silas Mason and helped renovate the Ordnance Plant. When that project was done, he worked four years for the W.T. Raleigh Co. He worked one year for the Jewel T Co., until they closed down all their routes.
In 1957 he began his career at the United States Postal Service in Grand Island, where he started as a postal clerk and retired after 28 years in 1985, as the director of customer services.
After retirement, he spent the next 14 years working part time selling advertising specialties for Nationwide Advertising. In 1999 he was diagnosed with cancer and was a survivor for 22 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Using his carpentry skills, he was always helping his children with their home projects. He enjoyed attending the programs, sporting events, confirmations, graduations and weddings of his grandkids.
Roland enjoyed bowling, golfing, trapping, hunting and fishing. Children and grandchildren alike spent many hours using a fishing rod. He enjoyed card games, reading, telling stories of his life on the farm and growing up in the country, and having coffee with the retirees from the post office.
Roland is survived by his daughters, Elaine Steinbeck and her husband, Kenneth, of Grand Island, Janet Miller and her husband, Lonnie, of Scottsbluff, Linda Fowler and her husband, Leonard, of Kearney, Debra Carlson of Lincoln, Mary Walker and her husband, Clay, of Prairie Village, Kan., and Carol Haas and her husband, Dan, of Omaha; on son, Scott of Grand Island; grandchildren, Paul Steinbeck and his wife Candice of St. Louis, Mo., Laura Johnson and her husband Josh of Grand Island, Diane Mikkelson and her husband, Eric, of Kansas City, Mo., Shari Samuels and her husband, Tom, of Longview, Wash., Zach Fowler and his wife, Kristen, of Lincoln, Dustin Albers and his wife, Marycke, of Chicago, Ill., Cole Walker of Dallas, Texas, Avery Walker of Prairie Village, Kan., Tyler and Jay Haas of Omaha, Steven Comeau and friend Emily Nelson of Portland, Ore., and Ali Meister of Sutherland; great-grandchildren, Chance and Tasha Mikkelson of Kansas City, Mo., Ellis and Nia Steinbeck of St. Louis, Mo., Cayden, Cohan and Calum Johnson of Grand Island, Tenlea, Piper and Hazel Fowler of Lincoln, Daniel Evans of Colorado and Olivia Shehein of Sutherland; one sister-in-law, Ila Mae Scherer of Bellevue; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Mary Anne Kaspar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leola; an infant son, David; infant brother, Herbert; and seven sisters and four brothers-in-law, Elvena and Harold McClary, Alta and John Isaacson, Bertha Avis, Edna Carlson, June and Jimmy Rivera, Arlene and Charles Gomes, and Pearl Carlson.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 26, 2021.