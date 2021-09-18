AURORA - Rollie Carter, 84, of Aurora passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home following a yearlong battle with metastatic lung cancer.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street, Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church Building Fund, Aurora Community Club House Building Fund or the Aurora School Foundation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Roland O. "Rollie" Carter, the son of Otis L. 'Bud' and Hazel (Cotton) Carter, was born in Cambridge on Dec. 4, 1936, and passed away at his home in Aurora on Sept 16, 2021, at the age of 84.
Rollie grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School. He met his future wife, Sandra Jean Olson, while in high school. Rollie graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where he was one of two graduates in Physical Science. After graduation, Rollie and Sandra were married on July 27, 1958. To this union two sons were born, Mitchell Lee in 1961 and Lee J. in 1964. They moved to Aurora, where Rollie began to teach chemistry and physics at Aurora High School and coached junior high sports for four years. Rollie was proud that over 20 former students went into the medical field. In 1962, Rollie was named the head football coach and head track coach at Aurora High School. In his 10 years of coaching his teams claimed five championships: 1964 American Legion State Midget Baseball Champions, 1965 State Class B Track Champions, 1967 State Class B Football Champions, 1968 State Class B Football Champions and 1968 State Class B Track Champions.
On June 18, 1969, his wife, Sandra, lost her battle to ovarian cancer. It was the same summer Rollie was selected to be the head coach of the 1969 Shrine game. With a heavy heart and his sons, Mitch and Lee, by his side, he coached his South team to a 14-6 victory.
Rollie was married to Sandra Sue Mason Eisenhart on March 15, 1972. They had one son, John. Rollie gave up coaching and was named the Assistant Principal/Athletic Director of Aurora High School. Three years later he accepted the Principal position. Rollie retired in 1997 after 39 years in education. Rollie served several years on the North Central Committee on school accreditation.
Rollie's passion was coaching and teaching. He loved to golf and even had a side business building golf clubs. Rollie and Sandra enjoyed travelling to Arizona for 2 months out of the year. Rollie was an active member in the Aurora community. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Rotary, Aurora Golf Course and Chamber of Commerce.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Sandra of Aurora; two sons, Mitch (Tanya) Carter of Castle Rock, Colo., and Lee Carter of Aurora; stepdaughter, Jennifer Eisenhart-Crunk; their son, John (Maren) Carter; nine grandchildren and six great-grandsons; cousins, Virginia Elliott and Jim Brown; and other family members and friends.
Rollie was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Sandra Jean Carter.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 18, 2021.