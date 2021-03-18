KEARNEY - Roma J. Spellman, 86, of Kearney passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Kinship Point in Kearney.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Interment will follow at Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Masks will be required, and all social distance protocols will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Community Foundation and Shelton Sacred Heart Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Roma was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Wood River to Ernest and Mary (Kearney) English. She was raised in Wood River and received her education from Wood River High School, graduating with the class of 1952. On June 9, 1956, she was united in marriage to Marvon J. Spellman in Wood River.
Roma was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton and St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #52 Auxiliary, Kearney Eagles Club, VFW Auxiliary and Kearney Elk.
Roma loved Husker football, slot machines, crossword puzzles, Barbershop music, and balancing her checkbook or Wal-Mart's cash drawers to the penny. Roma entertained her family and friends with her good sense of humor. She had the ability to energize a room. Her daddy called her "Dolly," but she referred to herself as the "Old Buzzard." Her wrinkles and heart of gold will always be remembered by her nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Larry (Gayalynn) English of Alda; sister, Arlene Wiseman of Papillion; sisters-in-law, Eileen English of Grand Island, Delores English of Grand Island, and Irene Lammers of Hartington; brothers-in-law, Bill Spellman of Shelton, Jim (Sylvia) Spellman of Shelton, Gary (Joyce) Spellman of Minden; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Roma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvon Spellman; brothers, Harold, Bernard and Jake English; sister, Barbara Hayden; brothers-in-law, Fredrick and Bob Spellman.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 18, 2021.