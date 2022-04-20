AURORA - Ron Messman, 85, of Aurora, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora. The Rev. Mark Seiker will be the celebrant. Interment will be at the Aurora Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. A rosary will be at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Memorials may be made to Aurora Adopt A Pet, St. Mary's Church or donor choice.
Ron A. Messman, the son of Leon Guy and Wylma Irene (Decker) Messman, was born at Strang on March 8, 1937, and passed away at Grand Island on April 18, 2022, at the age of 85.
Ron moved to Grafton with his parents and graduated from high school in 1954. He attended Kearney State College and went on to graduate from Stan Francisco College of Mortuary Science with Mu Sigma Alpha Award in 1958. Ron worked at a mortuary in Kearney for two years, before serving in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 at the New Orleans Army Terminal. He attained the rank of Specialist 5. Ron returned to Aurora where he was employed at Higby Mortuary for 41 years, retiring in 1999.
Ron was married to Janet "Jan" Kay Quick on June 2, 1973, at Hordville. They had been married for 48 years.
Ron was as a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Elks Lodge and served many years as Service to Military Families chairman of the Red Cross, and also was a faithful Red Cross blood donor and past board member of the Aurora Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Jan of Aurora, as well as other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 20, 2022.