Ronald R. Bishop
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Ronald R. Bishop, 74, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Services will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St., Grand Island. Private family committal will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Service
5:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
212 W. 22nd St., Grand Island, NE
Dec
30
Committal
3:00p.m.
Grand Island Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron was such a gentleman, he was so humble and kind and always made you feel so important. He always made you feel you should do more just by his example . I am sorry this is late I just heard about Ron´s passing today 1/1/22 and I regret not stoping by his house and saying hi the last few years. May he Rest In Peace and enjoy his next challenges the lord has for him.
Reed Poulsen
January 1, 2022
Our hearts are with your family. Although it has been a long time since you moved, each of you played an important part in our family. When we moved to Ohio it was a wonderful surprise to realize there was a good family in our school district who had someone the age of each of our children. One of my favorite memories about your dad is how our children all enjoyed the play on words when they sang the Primary song about "R. Bishop". I never hear that song without thinking of all of you. I still miss the classes and times I spent with Rosalee. We may not keep up correspondence, but you are part of our hearts and we send our love.
Dennis and Delta Stacey
Friend
December 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Ron was and is a great man. May Heavenly Father surround you and your family with His loving and caring arms and bring you peace.
Randy and Pam Hemphill
Friend
December 23, 2021
Oh so sorry to receive this message. I sure enjoyed Rons friendship when we were young men.
Wayne Anderson
Friend
December 22, 2021
So sorry to hear. We love all of you so much. We have you in our prayers.
The Phillips
December 22, 2021
Dear sister Bishop, we are sadden to hear the passing of your husband a great man we love him and you. Receive our sympathy to you and the familyThe Bolsters
The Bolsters
December 22, 2021
We´re so very sorry for your loss. Mike during one of his many walks around the neighborhood, would stop and talk to Ron about fishing. He is now at peace with the Lord. Know that we´re thinking of you and wish you God´s blessings. Mike & Judi Mierau
Mike & Judi Mierau
Friend
December 22, 2021
