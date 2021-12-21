Our hearts are with your family. Although it has been a long time since you moved, each of you played an important part in our family. When we moved to Ohio it was a wonderful surprise to realize there was a good family in our school district who had someone the age of each of our children. One of my favorite memories about your dad is how our children all enjoyed the play on words when they sang the Primary song about "R. Bishop". I never hear that song without thinking of all of you. I still miss the classes and times I spent with Rosalee. We may not keep up correspondence, but you are part of our hearts and we send our love.

Dennis and Delta Stacey Friend December 28, 2021