Ronald R. Bishop, 74, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Services will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St., Grand Island. Private family committal will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2021.