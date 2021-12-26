Ronald R. Bishop, 74, of Grand Island died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St., Grand Island.
Private family committal will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Ronald Reid was born Sept. 6, 1947, in Logan, Utah, the son of Vernal Reid and Ella Jean (Carlson) Bishop. Raised in the Boise, Idaho area, Ron had two younger siblings, Larry and Rick. They loved spending time outdoors and were taught a strong work ethic by their parents. During his childhood he learned to garden, spent time working on a farm, played baseball, and discovered a love of scouting. Ron greatly admired his father. He strived to follow his father's example and always worked to do his best in school, in Boy Scouts, and later in business. He learned from his parents to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and tried to live his life accordingly.
Ron attended Borah High School in Boise, Idaho. During those high school years, he earned his Eagle Scout, participated in football and baseball, delivered newspapers, worked for the Idaho forestry service, and met his future wife. After graduating from high school in 1965, Ron attended Utah State University. He took a two-year break from college to serve a mission for the LDS church in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
Not long after Ron returned, he was united in marriage to RosaLee Johnson on July 17, 1970. They lived in Logan, Utah, while Ron continued his studies and joined the Air Force ROTC officer's training. He served for a short time on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, and seven years in the reserves. Through hard work and dedication, he received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering. His master's thesis working with PVC pipe set the direction for his engineering career.
Most of Ron's career was spent working with the manufacture of PVC pipe. He was employed as a mechanical engineer at Johns-Manville in Colorado, Carlon and Lamson-Sessions in Ohio and Diamond Plastics in Grand Island. A lot of his time was spent traveling to meetings and manufacturing plants across the country and sometimes to destinations across the world, which ignited a love of travel.
Throughout his career, Ron assisted in writing pipe industry papers and standards and also served on various boards and committees including ASTM and Unibell. He was well-known and respected in the industry. Many organizations honored him with awards, and he was greatly missed when he retired in 2017.
During their years together, Ronald and RosaLee were blessed with six children. They called several places home, including Logan, Utah, Littleton, Colo., Granville, Ohio, Chesterland, Ohio, before moving to Grand Island in 1997. His biggest passion was learning, and he tried to share that by patiently teaching others.
As an avid reader, he was always reading books and usually more than one at a time. Other hobbies included camping, fishing, gardening and woodworking. Ron dedicated much of his remaining time to his church, serving in many different capacities during the years, demonstrating his profound love for God and compassion for others. Through the church Ron was able to continue his love of scouting as a Boy Scout leader. The people who knew him best describe him as inquisitive, contemplative, analytical, deliberate, thoughtful and caring.
Those left to cherish his memory include his ex-wife and caregiver, RosaLee Bishop; children, Sherry (Jeffrey) McKellar of Spanish Fork, Utah, David (Bridget) Bishop of Gallatin, Tenn., Lori Parks of Henderson, Nev., Brent (Erin) Bishop of Lake Stevens, Wash., Russell (Melissa) Bishop of Columbus, and LaNae (Matthew) Hays of Alda; 30 grandchildren; and brothers, Larry (Linda) Bishop of Boise, Idaho and Richard (Jody) Bishop of Boise, Idaho. He will also be missed by his beloved cat, Annie.
Ron is preceded in death by both parents and a granddaughter, Julie Bishop.
The family would like to thank those who assisted in Ron's care these past several years while battling with several types of dementia. They are grateful for the care given by the assisted living staff at Heritage at Sagewood, his team of doctors and specialists, and the fourth-floor staff at CHI Health St. Francis who were with him during his final days.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 26, 2021.