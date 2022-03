Ronald "Ron" L. Borowiak, 78, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by loving family.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 8, 2021.