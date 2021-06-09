Menu
Ronald L. "Ron" Borowiak
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Ronald "Ron" L Borowiak, 79, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by loving family.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to CTMA STAR Research.
Ron was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Loup City, son of Leo and Mary (Bendykowski) Borowiak.
He was raised near Loup City, where he graduated from high school. Ron continued his education, graduating from Kearney State College. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Navy and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he attended Pepperdine University in California and earned his Master's degree.
He met the love of his life, Marilyn Meyer, while living in Grand Island. They moved to California, where he was employed as a technician for Xerox. After retirement, Ron and Marilyn returned to Nebraska to be closer to family.
Ron was an avid gun collector and enjoyed customizing the gun stocks. He spent his free time fishing and loved to travel across the western United States and Hawaii, and set sail on numerous cruises. Ron always had a four-legged companion to love and spoil.
Ron is survived by his soulmate, Marilyn Meyer, multiple nieces and nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Max; sisters, Delphine Czarnowski, Arleen Cadwallader, Deloris Enevoldsen and Muritta Czaplewski; along with numerous beloved dogs.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
