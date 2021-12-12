LINCOLN - Ronald Eugene Goodrich passed peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021, two days after his 90th birthday, in Lincoln.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at the North Loup Seventh Day Baptist Church, with Military Honors at the church. Carley Hazelton, Ron's niece, will officiate. A reception will take place after the funeral in the church basement. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Seventh Day Baptist Church or Camp Riverview.

Ron was born Dec. 5, 1931, in North Loup to Clifford John and Eva Mae (Pierce) Goodrich, the youngest of eight children. Ron started working the summer after 5th grade and continued that hard work ethic for his entire life. He was raised in North Loup and graduated from North Loup High School in 1950. He was so proud that as a high school freshman he was a starter with seniors on the high school basketball team that went to State Basketball in 1947.

He was married to Marjorie Campbell in January 1952 and they were blessed with four children: James, Janece, John, and Joan (Joni). He wanted to be a high school coach but gave up that dream to get married and support his family. He was drafted into the United States Army in January 1953, serving at Ft. Carson, Colo. for two years. Following discharge, Ron attended Barber School in Omaha and opened Ron's Barber Shop in North Loup. His goals in life were to provide for his family and to follow Jesus. He worked tirelessly to do both. He was a man of faith who modeled grace, kindness, and love for his children.

In 1987, he married Geraldine Flick and they spent many, many nights dancing to the Country music they loved. In the 34 years they were married, they travelled far and wide in their motor home, played countless hands of cards, danced, played BINGO, and made many new friends. Her death on Nov. 18, 2021, was a loss for which there were few words.

In addition to being a barber, Ron worked with his brother, Charles Goodrich, at the Mobile Station in North Loup, as a warranty technician for a mobile home manufacturer, and barbered in Pueblo until arthritis in his hands forced him to retire. He could fix just about anything, loved working with wood (especially diamond willow) and made countless blankets after he took up Swedish weaving. He had made blankets for all of his great granddaughters, except for his newest one. Above all, Ron loved his children, bonus-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, James (Helen) Goodrich of North Loup and John (Christy) Goodrich of Lincoln; two daughters and sons-in-law, Janece (Wayne) Mollhoff of Ashland and Joni Kuzma (Curt Rohling) of Kearney; bonus children, Linda (Gary) Dionese, Gerald (Nancy) Flick, and Maureen (Mike) Toribio, all of Pueblo; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine; five sisters, Dorothy Stanghellini, Doris Barber, Ersel Jorgensen, Frances Van Horn, and Beverly Stillman; and two brothers, Paul and Charles Goodrich; grandson, Robert Goodrich; and his first wife, Marjorie Goodrich.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 12, 2021.