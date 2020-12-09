KENESAW - Kenesaw resident Ronald L. "Ron" Harpham, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Tom Murray officiating. Burial will be in Kenesaw Cemetery at Kenesaw.
There will be a fellowship with a light luncheon following the committal service starting at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave. The memorial service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home, with family present. Memorials may be given to the Ronald L. Harpham Memorial Fund to be determined at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ron was born May 17, 1942, in Hastings to Gilbert LeVern and Marybelle (Halsey) Harpham. He graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1960 and then completed Barber College in Lincoln. Ron married Janet Fletcher on Aug. 31, 1962; she preceded him in death in 2004. He started Ron's Barber Shop in downtown Hastings in the early 1960s and ran it until 2019 when he retired due to health issues.
Survivors include children and spouses, Rob Harpham of Juniata, Douglas and Becky Harpham of Kenesaw and Brian and Gina Harpham of Grand Island; grandchildren and spouses, Amanda and Luke Ballou, Courtney and Sam O'Neill, Katie and Peter Madrigal, Cole Harpham, Laikyn Haight, Kiya Harpham, Miranda Harpham and fiancé Austin Dunbar, Keaton Harpham, Turner Griffin, Tiffany Griffin, Corbin Harpham and Camdyn Harpham; great-grandchildren, Elijah Madrigal, Daniel Madrigal, Lucah Ballou and Jordan O'Neill; and brother, Vance Harpham of Kenesaw.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Harpham; and twin brother, Roger.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 9, 2020.