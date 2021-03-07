YANKTON, S.D. - Ronald G. Lancaster (also known as Roland Bowling), 63, of Yankton S.D., passed away Jan. 13, 2021, at a Council Bluffs Iowa hospital, with family by his side.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Ron was born Jan. 1, 1958, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Donald and Mary Bowling.

He married Deborah Norden in 1983. Their children are Rick (wife Trish, two daughters Olivia and Joslyn) of Papillion, Amy of Omaha and AJ of Bellevue. Ron and Deborah divorced in 2005.

Ron married Cindy (Hledik) Jensen in 2012, making their home in Grand Island, before moving to Yankton S.D., when Cindy retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Ron and his family moved many times over the years, depending on where his auto dealership career took him. His life was going into dealerships to train and help dealerships do better. His auto knowledge in sales, office management, etc. was extensive. Many people benefited from his knowledge. His last position was with Hawkeye Ford in Red Oak Iowa.

In his younger days, Ron enjoyed golfing with his friends. He was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan, even after Peyton retired. Ron always had a story to tell, to anyone who was listening. As of late, he enjoyed being at home, when not at work. You would find him in his favorite recliner watching old movies or sports, with his dog Max by his side.

Ron is survived by his wife, Cindy of Yankton, S.D; children and granddaughters; a sister, Melon; two brothers, Kevin and Donald; an aunt; his stepson, Jeremy Jensen of Tilden, and his daughters, Blake and Logan, his fiancée Kyndra Petersen and her girls, Amaya and Arissa; stepdaughter, Lindsay Bowersox of Norfolk, her husband Mike, and their children Liam and Londyn.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs for their extraordinary care given to Ron in his final days.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 7, 2021.