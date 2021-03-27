Menu
Ronald J. "Ron" Piontkowski
Ronald "Ron" J. Piontkowski, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his daughter's home in Lincoln, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, with a Rosary at 6. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials are suggested to the Piontkowski family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. The Mass and rosary will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
704 N. 9th St., Loup City, NE
Mar
30
Service
6:00p.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
704 N. 9th St., Loup City, NE
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
704 N. 9th St., Loup City, NE
WE send our deepest sympathy to you and your family for this loss of your father and loved one. May you have solis in his no longer suffering and pain. Again our sympathy.
Bob and Robb Hersh Geer
March 30, 2021
So sorry for your lose my prayers our with you
Robert Kluna
March 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the families. God's blessings!
Don and Toni Stittle
March 27, 2021
