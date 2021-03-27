Ronald "Ron" J. Piontkowski, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his daughter's home in Lincoln, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, with a Rosary at 6. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials are suggested to the Piontkowski family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. The Mass and rosary will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences for the Piontkowski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
