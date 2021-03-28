Ronald "Ron" J. Piontkowski, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his daughter's home in Lincoln, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, with a Rosary to be held at 6. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials are suggested to the Piontkowski family or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. The Mass and Rosary will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences for the Piontkowski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Ronald "Ron" J. Piontkowski was born Aug. 22, 1935, near Rockville, to John and Agnes (Szafrajda) Piontkowski. He attended country school near Rockville and then helped his parents on the family farm. On June 22, 1957, he married Winona Schnase at Loup City. Ron and Winona moved into Loup City in 1967. Ron was a heavy equipment operator for 20 years for Sherman County. He loved working on the farm and with cattle. He was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church.
Ron is survived by his wife, Winona of Grand Island; children, Timothy (Patricia) Piontkowski of Loup City, Patricia (Timothy) Jensen of Lincoln, Mary (Piontkowski) Delancey of Lincoln, Kenneth Piontkowski of Grand Island, Randal Piontkowski of Grand Island, Leonard (Carrie) Piontkowski of Grand Island; eight grandchildren, one stepgrandchild; nine great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Audrey Piontkowski of Grand Island; brother, Johnny (Phyllis) Piontkowski of Loup City; sisters, Lois Welles of Omaha, and Marilyn Czaplewski of Lincoln; and special friends, Marvin Rickard and Art Anson of Grand Island.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Mark and Earle; brother, Richard; sister, Ellen Kowalewski; and stepgrandson, Brian Jasnoch.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 28, 2021.