PROSSER - Ronald L. Price, 84 of Prosser, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

Ron was born on Aug. 22, 1937, in Hastings the son of Vernon and Rose (Adams) Price. He graduated from Hastings High School class of 1955. He entered the U.S. Navy serving from 1955-1958. On June 4, 1982, he was united in marriage to Dixie Gourlie.

Ron worked as a welder, he farmed and did drafting for Chief Industries before his retirement. Some of his enjoyments included hunting, fishing, guns, golfing and played softball for many years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dixie; children, Wade Price of Hastings, Dena (Erin) Sullivan of Grand Island and Eric Bures (Jaime Oneil) of North Port, Fla; grandchildren, Alex, Brady (Jess), Kiersten (Zach), MacKenzie, MaCaully, Mckennon and Brendan; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Dixie Hutchison of Hastings and three nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Albert Will.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.