Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Price
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
PROSSER - Ronald L. Price, 84 of Prosser, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.
Ron was born on Aug. 22, 1937, in Hastings the son of Vernon and Rose (Adams) Price. He graduated from Hastings High School class of 1955. He entered the U.S. Navy serving from 1955-1958. On June 4, 1982, he was united in marriage to Dixie Gourlie.
Ron worked as a welder, he farmed and did drafting for Chief Industries before his retirement. Some of his enjoyments included hunting, fishing, guns, golfing and played softball for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dixie; children, Wade Price of Hastings, Dena (Erin) Sullivan of Grand Island and Eric Bures (Jaime Oneil) of North Port, Fla; grandchildren, Alex, Brady (Jess), Kiersten (Zach), MacKenzie, MaCaully, Mckennon and Brendan; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Dixie Hutchison of Hastings and three nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Albert Will.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.