ARCHER - Ronald "Ron" L. Thompson, 59, of Archer, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Solt-Wagner Community Room. Inurnment will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Ronald Leland was born Dec. 13, 1960, to Wayne "Butch" and Marge (Rieks) Thompson in Des Moines, Iowa. Ron lived in Altoona, Iowa, until the age of 5, and then moved with his family to Archer. Ron graduated from Central City High School in 1979. He then attended Hastings Community College for one year.
Ron returned to Archer where he spent most of his life farming with his dad, Butch, raising potatoes and popcorn. Later they would start Thompson and Dad Trucking Company. Ron also raised cattle.
Ron enjoyed playing the drums in his younger years, along with dancing. He loved fishing and boating, but most of all farming. Ron's greatest love was for his family, especially his grandchildren that he absolutely adored.
Ron attended AA for 31 years. He will be greatly missed by his AA family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Benjamin W. Thompson of Central City; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Alizabeth, Sophia, Genevieve and Phoebe; his father, Butch Thompson of Central City; and a sister, Terrie Connor of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge Thompson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.