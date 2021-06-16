Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Leland "Ron" Thompson
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
ARCHER - Ronald "Ron" L. Thompson, 59, of Archer, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Solt-Wagner Community Room. Inurnment will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Ronald Leland was born Dec. 13, 1960, to Wayne "Butch" and Marge (Rieks) Thompson in Des Moines, Iowa. Ron lived in Altoona, Iowa, until the age of 5, and then moved with his family to Archer. Ron graduated from Central City High School in 1979. He then attended Hastings Community College for one year.
Ron returned to Archer where he spent most of his life farming with his dad, Butch, raising potatoes and popcorn. Later they would start Thompson and Dad Trucking Company. Ron also raised cattle.
Ron enjoyed playing the drums in his younger years, along with dancing. He loved fishing and boating, but most of all farming. Ron's greatest love was for his family, especially his grandchildren that he absolutely adored.
Ron attended AA for 31 years. He will be greatly missed by his AA family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Benjamin W. Thompson of Central City; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Alizabeth, Sophia, Genevieve and Phoebe; his father, Butch Thompson of Central City; and a sister, Terrie Connor of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge Thompson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street , Central City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Solt-Wagner Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending our thoughts & prayers to Ben & to Ron´s friends. Unfortunately my health this week will keep me from attending his celebration of life tomorrow. I am truly sorry. But I will be thinking & praying for you all.
Barb Luebbe
Friend
June 17, 2021
Ron was a good Friend! I remember him when I first started out in Group at North Central court referral. He helped me a lot, and will always carry him in my heart. Sorry for your Loss. Thoughts and Prayers for Ron and the Family.
Robert Braesch
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results