ARCHER - Ronald "Ron" L. Thompson, 59, of Archer, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home.
Ronald Leland was born Dec. 13, 1960, to Wayne "Butch" and Marge (Rieks) Thompson in Des Moines, Iowa. Ron lived in Altoona, Iowa, until the age of 5, and then moved with his family to Archer. Ron graduated from Central City High School in 1979. He then attended Hastings Community College for one year. Ron returned to Archer where he spent most of his life farming with his dad, Butch. Later they would start Thompson and Dad Trucking Company.
Ron attended AA for 30 years. He will be greatly missed by his AA family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Benjamin W. Thompson, of Central City; his five grandchildren, Isaiah, Alizabeth, Sophia, Genevieve and Phoebe; his father, Butch Thompson, of Central City; and his sister, Terrie Connor, of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge Thompson.
A memorial fund has been set up in his name at Archer Credit Union in Central City and Archer.
