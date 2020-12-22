Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald "Ron" Thompson
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
ARCHER - Ronald "Ron" L. Thompson, 59, of Archer, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home.
Services are pending and Solt-Wagner Funeral home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Ronald Leland was born Dec. 13, 1960, to Wayne "Butch" and Marge (Rieks) Thompson in Des Moines, Iowa. Ron lived in Altoona, Iowa, until the age of 5, and then moved with his family to Archer. Ron graduated from Central City High School in 1979. He then attended Hastings Community College for one year. Ron returned to Archer where he spent most of his life farming with his dad, Butch. Later they would start Thompson and Dad Trucking Company.
Ron attended AA for 30 years. He will be greatly missed by his AA family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Benjamin W. Thompson, of Central City; his five grandchildren, Isaiah, Alizabeth, Sophia, Genevieve and Phoebe; his father, Butch Thompson, of Central City; and his sister, Terrie Connor, of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge Thompson.
A memorial fund has been set up in his name at Archer Credit Union in Central City and Archer.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Solt-Wagner Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I only worked with Ron a little, but he was amazing.
Mike Dalton
March 16, 2021
Ron was a very good man!!! Many great memories of him!!! He will definitely be missed!!!
Brandy Senkbile Campos
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results