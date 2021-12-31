Ronald E. "Ron" Trampe, 75, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Service and celebration of Ron's life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 31, 2021.
Ron, Rest In Peace, you were the absolute best at your job and a good friend. You served grand island with a dedication few could match. You will be missed ! So sorry to the Trampe family for your loss.
Jerry Tynan
Friend
February 17, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers, are with the family. Ron will be missed.
Craig Mulligan
Family
January 5, 2022
I will miss the great conversations I had with Ron. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.
Brad Jacobs
January 2, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Roger D Dold
January 1, 2022
So sorry to read this today. Ron´s been are attorney for many years after we came to Grand Island my husband and I considered him a very good friend. He helped me every step of the way selling our home after Tom passed a year ago.