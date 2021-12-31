Ronald E. "Ron" Trampe, 75, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Service and celebration of Ron's life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 31, 2021.