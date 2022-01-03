Ronald E. "Ron" Trampe, 75, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Service and celebration of Ron's life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Ron was born July 17, 1946, in Grand Island, the son of Herman and Evelyn (Stolle) Trampe. He grew up in Grand Island and was baptized as a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School, class of 1964. He then attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with an accounting degree, eventually establishing himself as a self-employed certified public accountant. He operated his accounting business for over 40 years before retiring in 2021. In Ron's eyes, many of his clients became part of his family.
Ron married Sharon (Lewton) Van Vuren in April 1972. They later divorced.
Ron was baptized as a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Saddle Club and Pheasants Forever. He was an avid bird hunter, through the years training and hunting with three German Shorthaired Pointers: Tina, Bo and Whiskey. In his children's younger days, he enjoyed taking the family camping. In his later years, he also enjoyed cooking, traveling, concerts and QVC.
Those who cherish Ron's memory include his lady friend since 2006, Jan Ruby of Grand Island; his children, Brett Van Vuren of Fort Collins, Colo., Sara Baker of Centerville, Iowa, Cindy (Mark) Dardis of Ankeny, Iowa, and Travis Trampe of Nashville, Tenn.; his six grandchildren, Destiny Dardis, Megan Thompson, Cameron Baker, Samantha Pudenz, Michael Martens and Caleb Baker; and his five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kristi Van Vuren; his parents; and his beloved hunting dogs.
Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.